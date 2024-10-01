 'We Did Not React Quickly': Bangladesh Coach Credits Rohit Sharma-Led Team India's Aggressive Batting In Kanpur Test
HomeSports'We Did Not React Quickly': Bangladesh Coach Credits Rohit Sharma-Led Team India's Aggressive Batting In Kanpur Test

'We Did Not React Quickly': Bangladesh Coach Credits Rohit Sharma-Led Team India's Aggressive Batting In Kanpur Test

India sealed the series 2-0 vs Bangladesh and maintained their top position in the WTC points table.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha admitted that his players were taken aback by India's aggressive batting display on day four of the 2nd Test in Kanpur. The former Sri Lankan cricketer was candid about Bangladesh's batting performance, claiming it to be poor for the most part.

'We Were Ready For The Risks': Rohit Sharma After Dominant India Force A Result Out Of Rain-Marred...
article-image

After managing a competitive total of 233 in Kanpur, the Indian openers came all guns blazing at the tourists' visiting unit. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul especially went all hammer and tongs as India declared their innings at 285/9 in 34.4 overs, coming in with a single-minded sense of winning after losing two days in the Test. They later bowled Bangladesh out for 146 and chased down 95 on day 5 with seven wickets to spare.

Speaking at a presser after Bangladesh's seven-wicket loss, the 56-year-old said Bangladesh are hurting quite a lot and that the players have failed to realise their potential.

"This approach was not seen before and we did not react quickly. Credit to Rohit (Sharma) and his team for taking such an approach and making a game out of it. This defeat is really hurting us. Batting has been disappointing. We have not been performing to our potential in the last few series."

"Playing India is the toughest assignment at this stage" - Chandika Hathurusingha

Hathurusingha added that Bangladesh have a lot to improve on from here, given how high the skill level from India was.

"Another factor is the quality of the opposition, and the skill level on display in this series was very high. We are learning a lot from here. Going forward, we will know what the top standard is, since this is the best team. Playing India is the toughest assignment at this stage, so we know how much we need to improve."

