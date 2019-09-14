New Delhi: Senior India footballer Sandesh Jhingan on Friday said that his team "defended with our lives" during the country's unexpected goal-less draw against Asian champions Qatar in their World Cup Round 2 qualifiers match in Doha.

India survived waves of opposition attack to deny Qatar any goal in a Group E match on September 10 in Doha which was completely dominated by the home side. It was one of the best results for India in recent times.

"We defended with our lives. We stuck to the basics, and Adil, Rahul, and Mandar and myself backed each other up. We were together, the communication was sublime, we were solid at the back," Jhingan wrote on the official AIFF website.

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the star of the visiting side as he single-handedly stopped the Qataris from scoring any goal, and Jhingan described him as one of the best in the business in Asia.

"I have always had confidence in the players around me. And when I look around, my confidence grows. Gurpreet is one of the best in Asia at the moment, and players like Udanta, Chhangte, Sahal, Brandon, Thapa Ashique are all God's gift to Indian Football," the central defender said.

He said since his international debut in 2015, the goal-less draw against Qatar was a historic one.

"To come to Doha, and play against the Asian champions, and take away a point from their kitty is a really big thing, I am really happy and now we have to make sure we keep our feet on the ground," he said.