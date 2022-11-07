e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'We are completely open-minded': Rahul Dravid on making changes to playing XI for semis vs England at Adelaide

'We are completely open-minded': Rahul Dravid on making changes to playing XI for semis vs England at Adelaide

India finished atop Group 2 and set up a semi-final clash with England

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Dravid | Photo: BCCI/Twitter
Follow us on

India coach Rahul Dravid is mulling changes to the playing XI for the upcoming clash against England in the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday.

The Dravid-managed team booked their place in the last four with their comfortable 71-run triumph over Zimbabwe on Sunday. They finished atop Group 2 and set up a semi-final clash with England.

Conditions apply

India will travel to Adelaide to play Jos Buttler's side on Thursday and Dravid said he will choose a XI for that match that he believes will suit the conditions.

That could mean a first appearance at the tournament for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Strong squad

"We have a completely open mind about everyone in our 15," Dravid said. "We believe anybody who comes into the 15 will not potentially make us weaker, the kind of squad we've picked.

"Again, we'll have to go there and see. I watched some of the games (in Adelaide) and I know the tracks were slow and they gripped and they turned a bit. We might be playing on a new strip in Adelaide, and the strip we played with against Bangladesh, to be honest, did not spin. It was, again, a different kind of wicket, and it was played at Adelaide, as well.

"I can't sit here now just after a game and predict what's going to happen there. We'll have a couple of days; we'll go and have a look at that wicket and see what we think it might do.

"Of course, if it's slow, we'll play according to those situations. If we think it might play differently, then we'll have to put up a squad to match that."

Read Also
'He's a fantastic player': Team India head coach Dravid back struggling KL Rahul ahead of Ind vs Ban...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Ended up just listening': SA great AB de Villiers on his meeting with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai,...

'Ended up just listening': SA great AB de Villiers on his meeting with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai,...

'They thought they got rid of us...': Matthew Hayden's inspirational speech in Pakistan dressing...

'They thought they got rid of us...': Matthew Hayden's inspirational speech in Pakistan dressing...

'We've to give 100 per cent': Babar Azam's stirring speech after Pakistan stormed into semis goes...

'We've to give 100 per cent': Babar Azam's stirring speech after Pakistan stormed into semis goes...

'Where do broken hearts go': Sania Mirza shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with cricketer...

'Where do broken hearts go': Sania Mirza shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with cricketer...

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know Teams, Venues, Stadiums, Groups, Schedule, Prize...

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know Teams, Venues, Stadiums, Groups, Schedule, Prize...