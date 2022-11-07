'We are completely open-minded': Rahul Dravid on making changes to playing XI for semis vs England at Adelaide

Rahul Dravid | Photo: BCCI/Twitter

India coach Rahul Dravid is mulling changes to the playing XI for the upcoming clash against England in the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday.

The Dravid-managed team booked their place in the last four with their comfortable 71-run triumph over Zimbabwe on Sunday. They finished atop Group 2 and set up a semi-final clash with England.

Conditions apply

India will travel to Adelaide to play Jos Buttler's side on Thursday and Dravid said he will choose a XI for that match that he believes will suit the conditions.

That could mean a first appearance at the tournament for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Strong squad

"We have a completely open mind about everyone in our 15," Dravid said. "We believe anybody who comes into the 15 will not potentially make us weaker, the kind of squad we've picked.

"Again, we'll have to go there and see. I watched some of the games (in Adelaide) and I know the tracks were slow and they gripped and they turned a bit. We might be playing on a new strip in Adelaide, and the strip we played with against Bangladesh, to be honest, did not spin. It was, again, a different kind of wicket, and it was played at Adelaide, as well.

"I can't sit here now just after a game and predict what's going to happen there. We'll have a couple of days; we'll go and have a look at that wicket and see what we think it might do.

"Of course, if it's slow, we'll play according to those situations. If we think it might play differently, then we'll have to put up a squad to match that."

