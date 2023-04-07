Wayne Parnell returns to IPL after 9 years, replaces injured Reece Topley at Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a big injury blow on Thursday as fast bowler Reece Topley was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after suffering a shoulder injury.

Topley did not play the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens due to the issue. David Willey replaced him in the RCB XI but they lost the match by 81 runs in Kolkata.

Topley meanwhile, has been replaced by South African pacer Wayne Parnell for the rest of IPL 2023. Topley had dislocated his shoulder while fielding during RCB's opening match against Mumbai Indians and has returned home to the UK.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Reece, unfortunately, had to go back home because he has been ruled out of the tournament," Sanjay Bangar, Royal Challengers' head coach, said after the defeat in Kolkata.

Read Also Anushka Sharma to Natasa Stankovic: Here are the most beautiful WAGs of IPL 2023

"We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time."

Parnell returns to IPL after 9 years

Wayne Parnell last played in IPL 2014 for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He has played a total of 26 matches in the IPL, taking 26 wickets.

Parnell has been bought by RCB for ₹75 lakh while Topley was bought for ₹1.9 crore at the IPL auction in December last year.

RCB have also named pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak as the replacement for the injured Rajat Patidar, who was ruled out of the tournament with a heel injury.

Vijaykumar is a 26-year-old medium-pace bowler who represents Karnataka in Indian domestic cricket. He's taken 38 wickets from 10 first-class in one year since his debut in 2022.