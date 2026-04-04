Watch Your Head! Multan Sultans' Shan Masood Nearly Hits Umpire Chris Gaffaney With Powerful Shot During PSL 2026 Match; Video

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A dramatic moment unfolded during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match between the Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, when batter Shan Masood narrowly avoided striking on‑field umpire Chris Gaffaney with a forceful shot down the ground. The incident added an unexpected twist to the already thrilling contest, which saw both sides deliver attacking cricket in a rain‑shortened encounter.

Masood was in aggressive form for the Sultans, smashing 44 runs off just 18 balls as he attempted to revive his team’s chase of a challenging 186‑run target in a 13‑overs‑per‑side match. As he played a powerful drive straight down the ground, the ball zoomed in the direction of umpire Chris Gaffaney, who instinctively moved out of harm’s way. Thankfully, no contact was made, and the play continued without injury. The moment was widely captured in ball‑by‑ball footage of the match and caught the attention of fans following the action.

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Despite Masood’s impressive hitting and a spirited 52* from captain Ashton Turner, Multan Sultans fell short in their pursuit. Lahore Qalandars posted a strong 185/5 and ultimately secured a 20‑run victory in the rain‑affected contest. Mohammad Naeem (60) and Parvez Hossain Emon (45) provided the bulk of Lahore’s runs in an aggressive batting display before the bowlers restricted Multan’s chase.

The close call involving Masood and Gaffaney served as a reminder of the split‑second reactions required in professional cricket, both for players and match officials. Fortunately, the umpire escaped unscathed, allowing the match to proceed and adding another talking point to the PSL’s exciting 2026 season.