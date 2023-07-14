Yashasvi Jaiswal's Father Bhupendra Offers Prayers At Kanwar Yatra, Hopes Son Converts Maiden Test Ton To Double Century

A day after scoring his maiden century on his Test debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal's father has traveled to Haridwar for the annual Kawar Yatra pilgrimage. Behind every successful athlete, there is often a pillar of strength and support, and in the case of the Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, that pillar is his father, Bhupendra Jaiswal.

Bhupendra, who has been a constant source of motivation for his son, is grateful for his meteoric rise on the international scene. After a stellar IPL and now a ton on his Test debut, Bhupendra, speaking to the media, said he was there to offer prayers and hopes his son continues to shine.

Top order lays the roots for mammoth score

Tons from Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal powered India into supreme command on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Dominica. As the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma departed soon after bringing up his century (103), Jaiwal remained unbeaten (143) alongside former Indian captain Virat Kohli on 36.

Jaiswal, who toughened up on ruthless Mumbai Maidans, enjoyed his finest day on a cricket pitch with an unconquered debut hundred as India seized complete control on the second day of the opening Test against the West Indies here.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (103 off 221 balls), also eschewed his natural flair en route his 10th Test hundred and a record 229-run opening stand with Jaiswal (143 batting, 350 balls) as India batted cautiously but still did well enough to slowly bat West Indies out of the game, finishing the second day on 312 for two.

In the whole day, India managed only 232 runs in 90 overs.

Jaiswal, who batted the entire second day, has the seasoned Virat Kohli (36 batting, 96 balls) for company as the duo added 72 runs for the third wicket.



