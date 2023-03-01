Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest batter to hit double century in Irani Trophy

e-Paper Get App
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 213 runs on the first day of the ongoing Irani Cup match against Madhya Pradesh to put Rest of India in the driver's seat.

Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Rest of India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made history on Wednesday as he became the youngest cricketer to hit a double hundred in the Irani Trophy.

The left-handed batter scored 213 runs on the first day of the ongoing match against Madhya Pradesh to put ROI in the driver's seat as they reached 381 for 3 at stumps. Jasiwal was ably supported by Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored 154 during their 371-run partnership.

The 21-year-old thus, broke a 32-year-old record set by Pravin Amre, who scored a double century at the age of 22 in the 1990 Irani Cup.

Jaiswal's 259-ball was laced with 30 fours and three sixes while his strike rate was also decent at 82.24.

Jaiswal now has 8 Hundreds, including 3 double hundreds, in just 15 first-class matches. He is the first Indian batter to score a double century in Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup in the same season.

228 for West Zone v North East Zone

265 for West Zone v South Zone

213 for Rest of India v Madhya Pradesh

Jaiswal brought up his century in 157 balls and his double ton came in just 230 deliveries, which is the second fastest in the tournament's history after Yuvraj Singh's 190-ball record in 2010.

