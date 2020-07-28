Watch: Why Sir Alex Ferguson ‘forgave’ Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Many moons ago, Sir Alex Ferguson had promised to knock Liverpool off their f****** perch so it was always going to be interesting to see what the former United boss had to say about Liverpool’s first triumph after 30 years.

The magnanimous former manager congratulated Jurgen Klopp for winning the league and the League Manager’s Association’s Manager of the Year saying he ‘forgave him for waking him up at 3 AM’.

The Reds boss was presented the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy on Monday and Ferguson said to Klopp: “Your personality went right through the whole club and I will forgive you for waking me up at 3:30am to tell me you won the league"