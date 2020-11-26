Watch: When two Argentine legends, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, teamed up for football tennis

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday. He was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. The tests had revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Tributes poured in after Maradona's demise. His countryman and footballer Lionel Messi also took to Instagram and said, "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football."

"He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP," he added.