Watch: West Ham players engage in a skirmish with AZ Alkmaar fans to protect their families within stadium

West Ham players clash with fans. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

West Ham United players were embroiled in a brutal clash against a bunch of AZ Alkmaar fans after the teams' match on Thursday. A section of the stadium comprising the Premier League's friends and family were attacked after the fixture.

With the West Ham players celebrating their 1-0 victory on the pitch, a bunch of AZ supporters started causing trouble as videos went viral on social media showing them dressed in black, running towards the stands after jumping over the fence. They started throwing punches at the people in the stands. A clip also showed a few West Ham players leaping over the hoardings to handle the situation before the security intervened.

The ugly scenes inside the AFAS Stadion in the Netherlands followed West Ham's 1-0 triumph in the UEFA Conference League semifinal second leg. The win sealed the English club its first European final since 1976.

Speaking to BT Sport, West Ham manager David Moyes said about the situation after the game:

"We’ll need to wait for the dust to settle to see what it is, but I think the biggest problem was the area where all the players had all their families in. That is where the problem came, and a lot of players were getting angry because they couldn’t get to see if they were OK. What I don’t want to do in any way is blight our night because it certainly wasn’t West Ham supporters looking for trouble."

AZ Alkmaar condemns hostile behaviour of their supporters:

Alkmaar issued a statement on Friday apologizing to West Ham for the misconduct and that they cannot call such people their fans. They stated, as quoted by CNN.

"Not because of the football game played, but because of the behaviour of some visitors. Unfortunately, we cannot use the word ‘supporters’ for these people. What happened is beyond all bounds. The club again sincerely apologizes to West Ham United and the thousands of well minded AZ supporters who have also been inconvenienced by the misconduct."

CNN also reached out to West Ham for a comment, but the club has not reverted anything on the matter.