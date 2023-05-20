 Watch: West Ham players engage in a skirmish with AZ Alkmaar fans to protect their families within stadium
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: West Ham players engage in a skirmish with AZ Alkmaar fans to protect their families within stadium

Watch: West Ham players engage in a skirmish with AZ Alkmaar fans to protect their families within stadium

AZ Alkmaar condemned the behaviour of their fans within the stadium and issued an apology to West Ham

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
West Ham players clash with fans. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

West Ham United players were embroiled in a brutal clash against a bunch of AZ Alkmaar fans after the teams' match on Thursday. A section of the stadium comprising the Premier League's friends and family were attacked after the fixture.

With the West Ham players celebrating their 1-0 victory on the pitch, a bunch of AZ supporters started causing trouble as videos went viral on social media showing them dressed in black, running towards the stands after jumping over the fence. They started throwing punches at the people in the stands. A clip also showed a few West Ham players leaping over the hoardings to handle the situation before the security intervened.

Read Also
'Champions League our life': Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stresses on qualification after...
article-image

The ugly scenes inside the AFAS Stadion in the Netherlands followed West Ham's 1-0 triumph in the UEFA Conference League semifinal second leg. The win sealed the English club its first European final since 1976.

Speaking to BT Sport, West Ham manager David Moyes said about the situation after the game:

"We’ll need to wait for the dust to settle to see what it is, but I think the biggest problem was the area where all the players had all their families in. That is where the problem came, and a lot of players were getting angry because they couldn’t get to see if they were OK. What I don’t want to do in any way is blight our night because it certainly wasn’t West Ham supporters looking for trouble."

Read Also
Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim Al Thani submits 'take it or leave it' offer price to seize control...
article-image

AZ Alkmaar condemns hostile behaviour of their supporters:

Alkmaar issued a statement on Friday apologizing to West Ham for the misconduct and that they cannot call such people their fans. They stated, as quoted by CNN.

"Not because of the football game played, but because of the behaviour of some visitors. Unfortunately, we cannot use the word ‘supporters’ for these people. What happened is beyond all bounds. The club again sincerely apologizes to West Ham United and the thousands of well minded AZ supporters who have also been inconvenienced by the misconduct."

CNN also reached out to West Ham for a comment, but the club has not reverted anything on the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No reason why he can't keep going for maybe another five years': Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni's IPL...

'No reason why he can't keep going for maybe another five years': Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni's IPL...

Watch: West Ham players engage in a skirmish with AZ Alkmaar fans to protect their families within...

Watch: West Ham players engage in a skirmish with AZ Alkmaar fans to protect their families within...

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Hetmyer key to Rajasthan Royals chase

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Hetmyer key to Rajasthan Royals chase

Shane Watson speaks candidly on Prithvi Shaw's potential and slams Kotla pitch

Shane Watson speaks candidly on Prithvi Shaw's potential and slams Kotla pitch

'Maybe he had a spat with management': Virender Sehwag weighs in on Umram Malik's absence from SRH...

'Maybe he had a spat with management': Virender Sehwag weighs in on Umram Malik's absence from SRH...