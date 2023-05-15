Watch: Virat Kohli's unique celebration after Shimron Hetmyer's wicket goes viral

Virat Kohli's peculiar celebration. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bangalore were an animated bunch, headlined by Virat Kohli, following their crushing 112-run win over the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Jaipur. Kohli's reaction to Shimron Hetmyer's dismissal was especially eye catching as he performed a deer walk.

Hetmyer batted at No. 6 for RR after Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed, and he began his innings with a six on the first ball. In the ninth over, he smashed Karn Sharma for three consecutive sixes. Glenn Maxwell removed him on the fifth ball of the tenth over before he could add another twist to the game. Michael Bracewell caught the left-handed hitter, and Virat was spotted executing a peculiar celebration after his wicket.

The Royals suffered a stunning batting collapse after being set 172 to win in 20 overs. Hetmyer, who scored 35 off 19 deliveries, was the top-scorer for them, while Joe Root was the only other batter to get to double figures. Left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell wreaked havoc with figures of 3-0-10-3 to earn the Player of the Match award.

Virat Kohli perished for a sluggish 18 against the Royals:

Meanwhile, the former Royal Challengers skipper couldn't make a big score despite getting off to a start. KM Asif outfoxed Kohli with a slower delivery that spooned in the air, leading to Yashasvi Jaiswal taking the catch after facing 19 balls.

However, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis steadied the ship with their fifties, while Anuj Rawat remained unbeaten at 29 off 11 balls with three boundaries and two maximums. RCB has received a big boost to their net run-rate with that massive win and are currently fifth in the points table.