Watch: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma after winning the Player of the Match award for his ton against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli proved once again why he is the chase master with a spectacular hundred against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. After his wife Anushka Sharma posted a story praising Kohli's knock, the 34-year-old made a video call on the field later.

Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress and Kohli's wife, praised the RCB player's performance, calling him "a cracker." What an inning."

Chasing 187, the right-handed batter went after the bowlers from the get-go as he stitched a 172-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis. The 34-year-old reached the elusive three-figure mark with a flicked six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 18th over. With his sixth IPL hundred, he also levelled Chris Gayle's record for most centuries in tournament history.

"I don't give myself enough credit for it because I am under a lot of stress already" - Virat Kohli

Following his 63-ball 100, Kohli admitted that he wanted to go after the bowlers from ball one, but wanted to take calculated risks. The Delhi-born cricketer also conceded how he beats himself up despite performing well, but doesn't care about people's opinion.

"I have had a quiet couple of games in the last few but the way I was hitting the ball in the nets, it wasn't transitioning in the last 2-3 games. So I wanted to make an impact and my intent from ball one was to go after the bowlers... something that I have done through the season. There was a little bit of dip but I wanted to pick the game from my time. I was telling the boys the way I am looked at as an IPL player as well.. it's like 'he's fine few impact knocks.' This is my 6th IPL hundred. I don't give myself enough credit for it because I am under a lot of stress already. I don't care what anyone says on the outside because that is their opinion," Kohli stated in the post-match presentation.

The Royal Challengers will face the Gujarat Titans in their final league game on May 21st.