Watch: Virat Kohli sign SunRisers Hyderabad cricketers' gears after his sixth IPL hundred

SunRisers Hyderabad cricketers seek Virat Kohli's autograph. | (Credits: Screengrab)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketers were in awe of Virat Kohli as the latter showed his class during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's eight-wicket victory on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The opposition cricketers reached out to the former Indian skipper to seek his autograph on their jerseys, caps, and bats.

The incident occurred soon after Kohli's masterful innings in a must-win clash on Thursday, as SRH cricketers surrounded the right-hander for his autograph on their gears. The 34-year-old obliged well to the youngsters' request and did the needful in a friendly manner.

The batting legend brought up his sixth IPL hundred and forged a massive 172-run stand with skipper Faf du Plessis to drive RCB towards the 187-run target. He reached the magical three-figure mark with a six by flicking one towards deep midwicket off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 18th over of the innings. However, he perished in the very next over.

Virat Kohli has one eye on Test cricket amid the IPL 2023:

Following his 63-ball knock, the Delhi-born cricketer stated that he wants to maintain his pure technique, keeping in mind the World Test Championship final after the T20 league. He believes playing fancy shots could be risky.

"I've never been a guy who tries so many fancy shots, because we have to play 12 months of the year. For me, it's not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We've got Test cricket after the IPL, so I've got to stay true to my technique and find ways to win games for my team, something that I take a lot of pride in, and when I can make an impact in an important game, obviously that gives me confidence, gives the team confidence, and it just helps the team overall, which is something that I look to do," he said at the post-match presentation.

Heinrich Klaasen's 51-ball 104 set up a 187-run target for the SunRisers, but his sensational knock went in vain.