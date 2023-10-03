 Watch: Virat Kohli Leaves For Chennai After Returning To Mumbai Amid Rumours Of Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy
Watch: Virat Kohli Leaves For Chennai After Returning To Mumbai Amid Rumours Of Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy

Virat Kohli had returned home to Mumbai from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday amid the rumours of Anushka Sharma's pregnancy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Former captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday left from Mumbai to join the Indian squad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 which starts from October 5. Kohli had returned home from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday amid the rumours of Anushka Sharma's pregnancy.

The couple have a daughter named Vamika and are reportedly expecting their second child due to which Kohli made the short trip back home.

But the news remains unconfirmed as Virushka haven't said anything about it yet. Bollywood star Anushka meanwhile, posted a cryptic story on her Instagram account amid the pregnancy rumours.

The post read, "When you understand that every opinion is a vision loaded with personal history, you will begin to understand that all judgment is a confession." Anushka has not reacted to reports of her second pregnancy yet.

Kohli meanwhile, will join the 15-man Indian squad soon as India gets ready to open their World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Less-than-ideal preparations for Team India

But their preparations before the mega tournament were dealt with a blow due to the weather conditions in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

Rain washed out both of India's warm-up matches against England and the Netherlands on September 30 and Oct 3.

India is the only team out of all other 10 nations which will be heading into the World Cup without playing a single practice match.

Men in Blue in good form

The team however, is in good form in ODI cricket after having won the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and the bilateral 3-match series against Australia at home within a span of three weeks last month.

The ODI World Cup will begin on 5 October with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues, culminating in the final on November 19 in the biggest cricket stadium in the world.

