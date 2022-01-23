Watch: Virat Kohli chewing gum during national anthem ahead of South Africa-India ODI

Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen chewing gum during the national anthem ahead of the start of the final ODI against South Africa in Cape Town.

In a clip being circulated on Twitter, Kohli is not seen singing the anthem like the rest of his team-mates are.

Virat Kohli busy chewing something while National Anthem is playing. Ambassador of the nation.@BCCI pic.twitter.com/FiOA9roEkv — Vaayumaindan (@bystanderever) January 23, 2022

Quinton de Kock scored 124 while Rassie van der Dussen made 52 as South Africa were bowled out for 287. Prasidh Krishna returned three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar picked two each for India.

