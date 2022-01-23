e-Paper Get App

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Sports

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli chewing gum during national anthem ahead of South Africa-India ODI

FPJ Web Desk
Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen chewing gum during the national anthem ahead of the start of the final ODI against South Africa in Cape Town.

In a clip being circulated on Twitter, Kohli is not seen singing the anthem like the rest of his team-mates are.

Quinton de Kock scored 124 while Rassie van der Dussen made 52 as South Africa were bowled out for 287. Prasidh Krishna returned three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar picked two each for India.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
