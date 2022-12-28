Watch: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pose for shutterbugs at Mumbai airport before jetting off for New Year's vacation

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are taking a well-deserved break after a hectic schedule in their respective jobs.

Kohli and Anushka, or Virushka as they are popularly called, were seen at Mumbai airport early Wednesday morning before heading off for their vacation to ring in the New Year.

The star couple posed for the paparazzi and flashed bright smiles after taking off their face masks before catching their flight.

It is still not known where the couple are headed for their vacation.

On the work front

Kohli recently returned home to Mumbai from Bangladesh where he was part of the ODIs and Tests for Team India.

Kohli had an average outing with the bat on the tour. He scored one hundred in the inconsequential third ODI which India won but flopped in the other games.

He had scores of 9, 5 & 113 in the ODIs which the hosts won and 1, 19*, 24 & 1 in the two-Test series which India won.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma meanwhile, wrapped up the final schedule of her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress', which is based on the life of legendary women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka will be playing the lead character of the former India fast bowler who retired from the sport earlier this year after finishing as the highest wicket taker in women's international cricket (355 scalps) and ODIs (255).