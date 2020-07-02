Watch: Virat Kohli accepts Hardik Pandya's challenge, adds little 'claps' to his push-ups

Virat Kohli on Thursday did Hardik Pandya's 'jumping' push-up challenge, and being the fitness freak he is, the Indian skipper added 'little claps' to his version.
Taking to Instagram, Kohli shared the video and wrote: "Hey H @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push ups . Here's adding a little clap to it."
Kohli follows a strict fitness regime that has inspired his fellow teammates. He is no doubt one of the fittest players on the Indian team.
Earlier, Pandya took to Instagram and shared a clip of him doing push-ups. Challenging his brother, and fellow teammate, he wrote: "Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction. @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let’s see how many you can do #PandyaBrothers"
Hardik Pandya, whose comeback to Indian cricket was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, continues to thrive on training amid the government imposed lockdown in India.
Pandya suffered serious injuries that required surgery. Before he could mark his return, coronavirus played spoilsport and delayed all forms of sports in March, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 13th edition of the IPL, which was supposed to commence from March 29, has been indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, since all sporting events are returning back to their normal state, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is also "looking at all ways" to conduct the IPL this year.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)