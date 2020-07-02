Watch: Virat Kohli accepts Hardik Pandya's challenge, adds little 'claps' to his push-ups

Hardik Pandya, whose comeback to Indian cricket was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, continues to thrive on training amid the government imposed lockdown in India.

Pandya suffered serious injuries that required surgery. Before he could mark his return, coronavirus played spoilsport and delayed all forms of sports in March, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 13th edition of the IPL, which was supposed to commence from March 29, has been indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, since all sporting events are returning back to their normal state, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is also "looking at all ways" to conduct the IPL this year.