Watch Video: When Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell collided off-field ahead of their IPL 2022 tie

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday had a friendly meet and greet session with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and Australian all-rounder Glen Maxwell ahead of their IPL 2022 and the camaraderie was visible.

In a video posted by the Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter handle, Chahal, who spent seven years with the Bangalore franchise, was seen catching up with Maxwell and other uncapped players from the side.

"Yuzi 🤗 Maxi. 💗❤️," RR captioned the video.

RCB retained Maxwell ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction while they let go of the leg-spinner, who was bought by RR for Rs 6.5 crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:45 PM IST