Watch Video: Virat Kohli posts footage of candid moments with wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma | Pic: BL SONI

Former India captain Virat Kohli recently posted a montage of candid shots of him with his actress wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli Instagrammed the video featuring the two in different advertisements.

The batting stalwart captioned it: “Some candid moments @anushkasharma.”

Kohli was rested for Team India’s ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

The former RCB skipper had a poor IPL season and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting said that Kohli will have to find a solution to his batting woes himself, adding that given the "absolute professional" that he is, the former captain "work it out pretty quickly".

"There was a lot of talk and conjecture around the IPL about how tired and burnt out he (Kohli) might be. That's for him to work out and assess and find ways to improve, whether it's a technical thing or a mental thing. I'm sure, being the absolute professional that he is, that he'll work it out and work it out pretty quickly," said Ponting.

"One thing I do know from experience is that quite often you bluff yourself as a player that you're not actually tired, that you're not physically or mentally tired. You always find a way to get yourself up for training; you always find a way to get yourself up for a game. It's not until you actually stop and have a couple of days do you realise how tired and fatigued you are. So that might be exactly where Virat Kohli is at now, but I'm pretty sure he won't stay down for too long," Pointing added.

