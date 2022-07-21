Watch Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Punjabi song in latest social media post

Virat Kohli |

Virat Kohli might be having a torrid time on the field, but off it, the star batsman seems to be having a fun time.

The former India captain Instagrammed a video while shaking a leg to a popular Punjabi song.

In the video, Kohli can be seen dancing to the famous song, Mundian to Bach ke by Panjabi MC and Labh Januja.

The 33-year-old captioned the video: “Been pending for a long time, but it's never too late I guess.”

Earlier a report suggested Kohli will take a break in London after the series-deciding third ODI against England and spend time with his family before returning to prepare for the Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27.

Kohli, who is woefully out of form and has not scored a century since November 2019, will be joined by his family members, including his mother, as he shuts out cricket from his mind and spends time with his near-and-dear ones.

While his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and daughter are already in London, reports say some more of Kohli's family members will join him following the conclusion of the all-format series.

The former India captain has been rested for the eight-match limited-overs series against the West Indies, starting July 22 and is expected to join the India camp for the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka later next month.