Watch Video: Umpire overturns decision after declaring Ireland’s Simi Singh out against New Zealand in 2nd ODI

In a bizarre incident, umpire Paul Reynolds was forced to reverse his decision after ruling Ireland batsman Simi Singh out during the second ODI against New Zealand.

Singh edged a delivery from Kiwi seamer Blair Tickner directly into the hands of wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

Umpire Reynolds raised his finger, but the decision was changed later on as Tickner had dropped his towel while delivering the ball.

Despite Latham’s attempt to convince the umpire, Singh was declared not out.

According to law '20.4.2.6', a umpire can call or signal a dead ball if the striker is distracted by any noise or movement or in any other way while preparing to receive, or receiving a delivery. This shall apply whether the source of the distraction is within the match or outside it.

Meanwhile, law 20.4.2.7 states that an umpire can call or signal a dead ball if there is an instance of a deliberate attempt to distract under either of Laws 41.4 (Deliberate attempt to distract striker) or 41.5 (Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of a batter)."