Watch video: Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind

Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was on Monday conferred with the Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The javelin thrower was among the eight sportspersons named for the Padma Shri award.

The Home Ministry had on January 25) announced the list of recipients of the Padma awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country. Total 128 people have been honoured this year with the Awards that are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

"This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one)," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

These awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:43 PM IST