Watch Video: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling coach Dale Steyn jumps in joy after pacer Umran Malik castles Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shreyas Iyer

IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) bowling coach Dale Steyn was thrilled after team's pacer Umran Malik yorked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer during their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium on April 15 (Friday).

Iyers’ innings came to an end when the J&K pacer bowled a fine yorker to dismiss the India batsman leaving the SRH camp in a frenzy.

Steyn and former Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan had a big laugh as they celebrated the wicket. From their celebrations, it looked like a plan which was hatched, had come off.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 09:07 PM IST