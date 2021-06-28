Watch video: Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon concedes Euro 2020's most bizarre own goal against Croatia

Unai Simon arguably made one of the most significant error of Euro 2020 when he conceded the opening goal in Spain’s clash against Croatia in Round of 16.

The Athletic Bilbao man was waiting for a routine backpass from his defence in the opening 20 minutes. He opened his body up to receive it but completely failed to control the ball.

Simon then had to watch as the ball slipped past him and into the back of his own net.

Simon, who has been selected ahead of David de Gea and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez so far by Luis Enrique, will do well to recover from the incident.