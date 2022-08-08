Watch Video: Shot that won PV Sindhu gold in badminton at Commonwealth Games 2022

India's PV Sindhu hits a shot to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in their women's singles badminton quarter final match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

India's PV Sindhu claimed her maiden women's singles gold medal in the Commonwealth Games defeating Michelle Li of Canada, the 2014 champion at Glasgow, in the final in straight games on Monday.

Sindhu played aggressively, controlled the rallies well and did not give her opponent many chances as she won 21-15, 21-13 in the final at the show court in Hall No. 5 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

Sindhu had won silver in Gold Coast.

This year, Sindhu had won the Syed Modi International for the second time in January and then claimed the 2022 Swiss Open, defeating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the final in straight games. She then won the Singapore Open title, beating Asian champion Wang Zhiyi of China in the final. In between, she also won bronze in the Badminton Asia Championships.