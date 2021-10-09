e-Paper Get App

Sports

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 05:55 PM IST

Watch Video: Shikha Pandey bowls a ripper to dismiss Alyssa Healy; Wasim Jaffer terms it 'ball of the century'

FPJ Web Desk
Shikha Pandey (C) | Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Queensland: Indian Pacer Shikha Pandey cleaned bowled opener Alyssa Healy in the very first over of the second innings in the ongoing second T20I against Australia at the Carrara Oval.

The delivery by Shikha moved in a mile off the seam. She beat Healy with both swing and seam movement as the ball displaced the bails, beautifully hitting the top of middle stump.

Watch the Video Here:

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is also very well known for his witty social media posts on the cricketing developments took to twitter and hailed the Indian pacer's brilliant piece of bowling, terming it as 'the ball of the century in women's cricket.'

Jaffer wrote: "Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey #AUSvIND."

The Twitteratis too lauded Pandey's sharp bowling and lavished praises on the Indian pacer. Here's what some of them had to say-

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 05:55 PM IST
