Watch Video: Shikha Pandey bowls a ripper to dismiss Alyssa Healy; Wasim Jaffer terms it 'ball of the century'

Queensland: Indian Pacer Shikha Pandey cleaned bowled opener Alyssa Healy in the very first over of the second innings in the ongoing second T20I against Australia at the Carrara Oval.

The delivery by Shikha moved in a mile off the seam. She beat Healy with both swing and seam movement as the ball displaced the bails, beautifully hitting the top of middle stump.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is also very well known for his witty social media posts on the cricketing developments took to twitter and hailed the Indian pacer's brilliant piece of bowling, terming it as 'the ball of the century in women's cricket.'

Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey🙌🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WjaixlkjIp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2021

The Twitteratis too lauded Pandey's sharp bowling and lavished praises on the Indian pacer. Here's what some of them had to say-

What a ball from #ShikhaPandey. This will really go down in history in the women's cricket edition.#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/pqrISeqXmv — Prachi Tehlan (@Prachi_Tehlan) October 9, 2021

This is insane. #ShikhaPandey been always a fan a fast bowling. This is nearly unplayable delivery at any level of cricket 🏏 https://t.co/OCuuBlqqtV — ನಿರುತ್ತರ (@niruttaraVK) October 9, 2021

If @ShaneWarne ever thought of being a pacer this is how he would had bowed.

Unbelievable from #shikhapandey #INDWvAUSW @WasimJaffer14 https://t.co/zCeajax7Fg — Shubham Rajoriya (@RajoriyaShubh22) October 9, 2021

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 05:55 PM IST