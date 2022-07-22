e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Serbia's Ayo Mene-Ejegi produces epic celebration after taking wicket

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
article-image

Serbian cricketer Ayo Mene-Ejegi is making news for his unusual celebration during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A matches recently.

In a video Instagrammed by the International Cricket Council, the all-rounder can be seen doing a summersault after taking a wicket.

The 31-year-old has played 11 T20I matches for Serbia and has bagged 11 wickets at an average of 23.72. His best bowling figures (4-30) came against Isle of Man on July 13.

Ayo, who made his international debut against Bulgaria on June 24, has scored 106 runs with a strike rate of 160.60.

article-image

