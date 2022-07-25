e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Sanju Samson shows class during his 54 in India's 2-wkt win over WI in 2nd ODI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
India's Sanju Samson en route his 54 against West Indies | Pic: Twitter

Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies by two wickets here at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday.

India has now taken a winning 2-0 lead in the series. Struggling at 79/3, a 99-run stand between Iyer (63) and Samson (54) provided stability to their innings.

In the end contributions from Deepak Hooda (33) and Axar Patel (64*) proved to be extremely vital in taking the visitors to a win.

West Indies lost control of the match despite sending back the top order in the early stages of the match and despite posting a huge total on the board themselves.

Read Also
Watch Video: Axar Patel scores blistering 35-ball 64 as India register two-wicket win against West...
article-image
HomeSportsWatch Video: Sanju Samson shows class during his 54 in India's 2-wkt win over WI in 2nd ODI

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari often feels like 'quitting politics'; here's why

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari often feels like 'quitting politics'; here's why

Watch: US University students walk out as anti-abortion doctor delivers keynote address

Watch: US University students walk out as anti-abortion doctor delivers keynote address

Goa NGO observes month-long campaign; highlights need for measures to prevent death by drowning

Goa NGO observes month-long campaign; highlights need for measures to prevent death by drowning

Watch video: Celebrations in Droupadi Murmu's native place Rairangpur as she takes oath as President...

Watch video: Celebrations in Droupadi Murmu's native place Rairangpur as she takes oath as President...

Mumbai updates: Aarey road temporarily closed for motorists

Mumbai updates: Aarey road temporarily closed for motorists