Watch Video: Sanju Samson shows class during his 54 in India's 2-wkt win over WI in 2nd ODI

India's Sanju Samson en route his 54 against West Indies | Pic: Twitter

Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies by two wickets here at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday.

India has now taken a winning 2-0 lead in the series. Struggling at 79/3, a 99-run stand between Iyer (63) and Samson (54) provided stability to their innings.

In the end contributions from Deepak Hooda (33) and Axar Patel (64*) proved to be extremely vital in taking the visitors to a win.

West Indies lost control of the match despite sending back the top order in the early stages of the match and despite posting a huge total on the board themselves.