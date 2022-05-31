Watch video: RR captain Sanju Samson, coach Kumar Sangakkara give final speech after team’s heartbreaking loss to GT in IPL 2022 final

 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
RR captain Sanju Samson | Photo: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sanju Samson and head coach Kumar Sangakkara addressed the team after their defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of IPL 2022 at Ahmedabad on May 29.

The Royals faced a seven-wicket defeat against the Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Sangakkara said that the team needs to improve next season.

"I think we have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas really," Sangakkara said at the post-match press conference. "If you really take our batting, we had huge contributions from Jos (Buttler), contributions from Sanju (Samson), and Shimron Hetmyer in the early stages. Riyan (Parag) and Devdutt (Padikkal) played well in patches, but in terms of overall performance, we need a little bit from the support-role players," he added.

