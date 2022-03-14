Watch video: Rohit Sharma lifts trophy after Test series win over Sri Lanka

India scored an emphatic 238-run victory against Sri Lanka on Monday as they bowled out the visitors for 208 in the second innings of the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here. Rohit Sharma-led team wrapped up the Test match inside three days and have swept the two-match series 2-0.

Rohit lifted his first Test trophy as captain.

Resuming the post-Tea session at 151/4, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella struck a 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The 55-run partnership was broken by left-arm spinner Axar Patel who dismissed wicket-keeper batter Dickwella for 12 after he was stumped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:00 PM IST