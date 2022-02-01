e-Paper Get App

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:26 AM IST

Watch Video: Record-Holder Jason picks four wickets in four balls as West Indies clinch series

Jason Holder got rid of Chris Jordan, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood off consecutive balls in the final over t beat England by 17 runs and win the T20I series 3-2
FPJ Web Desk
West Indian bowler Jason Holder picked four wickets in four balls in the final T20I match against England | AFP

Former West Indies captain and pacer Jason Holder picked up four wickets in four balls (double hat-trick) to help his team clinch match and T20I series against England at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Bowling the final over in the decider, Holder produced the magical four-ball spell to bowl out England who fell 17 runs short of target.

With this feat Holder became the first West Indian male cricketer to claim a hat-trick in T20Is. Anisa Mohammed, West Indian women's cricket, was the first to take a T20I hat-trick against South Africa in 2018.

With England needing 20 runs in the final over, Holder got rid of Chris Jordan, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood off consecutive deliveries to etch his name in the record books.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:26 AM IST
