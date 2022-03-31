Watch Video: Rajasthan Royals’ Lasith Malinga involved in banter with Mumbai Indians players ahead of their IPL 2022 tie

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians’ (MI) former pacer Lasith Malinga, who is now Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) fast bowling coach, was involved in banter with his ex-teammates recently.

In a video posted by the Royals on their official Instagram handle, the veteran Sri Lankan pacer can be seen chatting with pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar is heard telling Malinga, “I see (New Zealand pacer) Trent Boult learning some tricks from you.”

Bumrah too chips in and says, “Boult has bowled a lot of yorkers (in their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match).”

Malinga retorts, “That’s why we call him a bowler. He can bowl length, he can bowl yorkers, he can bowl slower balls and bouncers as well. That’s a bowler. As a skilled bowler, you have to do that.”

MI will lock horns with RR in the IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 2 (Saturday).

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:15 PM IST