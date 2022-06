The image that with haunt South African cricket forever. | Pic: ICC/ Twitter

Let us know! đź‘‚

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is undoubtedly the biggest heartbreak of all for South Africa.

The Proteas needed one run to win off four balls to make the finals of the 1999 World Cup against Australia after Lance Klusener crashed the first two balls of Damien Fleming’s over for boundaries.

However, with only one wicket left, panic set in as Klusener ran blindly after hitting one just past the bowler.

Allan Donald was clueless as he dropped his bat at the non-striker’s end. But the time he began to run, it was all over.