Watch Video: Old Trafford heats up amid sub-zero temperatures, as Real Betis fans clash with riot police

Manchester United all but sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the the Europa League after a convincing 4-1 victory over Spanish outfit Real Betis. After a tentative first half with Marcus Rashford's goal cancelled out by Ayoze Perez, United ran riot and purred to victory with goals from Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst. It was a perfect response after the 7-0 humiliating loss to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

While United stamped their authority on the game, chaos brewed at the away end of Old Trafford. With the artic freeze bringing sub temperatures to northern England, Real Betis fans got things heated up in the stadium.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Missiles were seen being thrown as Betis fans attempted to clamber over a barrier separating them from United supporters. One person was seen ripping a chair off before hurling it into the United section, according to The Sun.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Armoured riot police were quickly deployed to the scene. But they too were caught up in clashes with angry Betis supporters. Videos showed police grappling with Spanish fans as they attempted to defuse the situation. Stewards continued to form a wall in front of the United end as things threatened to boil out of control.