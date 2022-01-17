e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,209
Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Watch Video: Naomi Osaka promotes boyfriend, rapper Cordae’s new album after opening round victory at Australian Open

FPJ Web Desk
Naomi Osaka | Photo: AFP

Women’s World No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka started her Australian Open defence in style, beating Camila Osorio of Colombia in straight sets on Monday.

The Japanese star then took the opportunity to promote her rapper boyfriend Cordae’s new album ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’. When the time came for her to sign the camera lens, she signed ‘FABEV’ which is the acronym for the album.

She later posted a video of it on social media.

Osaka has been dating Cordae for the pase three years and the couple often celebrate their love on social media

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
