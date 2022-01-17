Watch Video: Naomi Osaka promotes boyfriend, rapper Cordae’s new album after opening round victory at Australian Open

Women’s World No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka started her Australian Open defence in style, beating Camila Osorio of Colombia in straight sets on Monday.

The Japanese star then took the opportunity to promote her rapper boyfriend Cordae’s new album ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’. When the time came for her to sign the camera lens, she signed ‘FABEV’ which is the acronym for the album.

She later posted a video of it on social media.

Osaka has been dating Cordae for the pase three years and the couple often celebrate their love on social media

