Watch video: Mumbai Indians build a bio-secure facility for players at Jio World Garden ahead of IPL 2022

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) have created an outdoor bio-secure recreational facility called MI ARENA at Jio World Garden, BKC for the players and their families.

The purpose of the facility—exclusively for the team—is to encourage team bonding and allow the players to relax and have a balanced life.

The 13,000 square metre MI Arena will be part of the secure bio-bubble of the franchise and has been customised to allow both team and individual activities.

The facility includes futsal ground, box cricket, pickle ball court, foot volleyball, MI Battleground, golf driving range, mini golf, kids zone and a cafe.

In addition, the team hotel as an area that houses a state-of-the-art gymnasium, lounge room with massage chairs, gaming consoles, arcade games, indoor basketball shooter, a section for music band, table tennis, pool table, kids play area and a cafe.

Mumbai Indians open their IPL 2022 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 27.

