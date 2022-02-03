Watch Video: MS Dhoni unveils his first look from sci-fi series Atharva; Twitter reacts

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni dropped the first look from his graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin on Wednesday. Penned by Ramesh Thamilmani, the series is produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor. The legendary cricketer will be seen in a never seen before avatar. As soon as the first look of Atharva was launched, MSD fans were delighted to see their hero in a brand new look.

The first look features Dhoni in an animated form on a battlefield taking on demon-like creatures.

“Happy to announce my new Avatar..Atharva. (sic),” MS Dhoni shared the first glimpse from his series on Facebook.

Fans of MS Dhoni took to Twitter to share their reactions on the World Cup winning captain's new look. Plenty of Twitter users were pleasantly surprised because they weren’t expecting to see Mahi like this. They took to Twitter to hail Dhoni's new look.

#MSDhoni will be seen in a soon to be launched new age graphic novel titled #AtharvaTheOrigin



Created by Virzu Studios in association with MIDAS Deals Pvt Ltd., the graphic novel will showcase #Dhoni in a never seen before avatar👍👌 #MSD @DoneChannel1 #DhoniAsAtharva #Atharva pic.twitter.com/iCUAeOpLsV — Manikarthi MK (@MKs_Kingdom) February 2, 2022

The series 'Atharva: The Origin' was announced in 2020 as “an adaptation of an unpublished book by debutant author”. Speaking about the series, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi had said, "The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility.”

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 04:05 PM IST