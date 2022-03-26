Watch video: MS Dhoni gets thunderous reception from fans during Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, was greeted with a huge roar by the fans when he stepped out on the Wankhede Stadium turf during the defending champions’ 2022 opening encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Dhoni (50) walked out after CSK were reduced to 61-5 and then shored the team with a quick-fire half-century. He put on an unbeaten 70-run partnership with captain Ravindra Jadeja (28-ball 26, 1x6) as the yellow brigade posted 131-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:26 PM IST