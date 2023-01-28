Watch Video: Martin Odegaard livid with Lokonga over poor positional play

Machester City got the better of rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth-round tie thanks to Nathan Ake's second-half goal that secured a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium. The game was largely a dull affair with not many clear cut chances on offer.

As Manchester City tried to hold on to their slender lead in the stoppage time, Arsenal grew all the more frustrated on not having the ball. Talisman Martin Odegaard looked visibly frustrated as Manchester City passed the ball around and kept possession. The Norwegian midfielder was animated in his frustration as Gundogan was allowed to receive the ball through the passing lines. Odegaard raised his hands in frustration signaling the that the centre-back should have been on him straight away.

Arsenal losing leaves them with only the Premier League and Europa League to focus on. Mikel Arteta's side have a five point lead over City in the league and have a game in hand, with the two teams scheduled to meet in the league on Feb. 15. City will go into that game having beaten Arsenal in their last six meetings in all competitions.

