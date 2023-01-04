e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: Lionel Messi returns to hero's welcome on first day back at PSG after winning the World Cup

Lionel Messi received a guard of honour at Paris St Germain's training facility Camp des Loges after returning from celebrations in his hometown Rosario after Argentina won the World Cup

Updated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi received a guard of honour at Paris St Germain's training facility Camp des Loges after returning from celebrations in hometown Rosario after Argentina won the World Cup. Messi who was declared player of the tournament exchanged warm embraces PSG teammates Neymar, Carlos Soler and Warren Emery.

Messi was presented a momento by PSG for winning the World Cup as teammates and staff gathered on the training ground to give the 7 time Ballon d'or winner a guard of honour.

Messi has been in scintilating form this season netting 7 goals in the league and 4 in the Champions League.

PSG currently sit top of the table with 44 points from from 17 games. The Paris based club take on bottom-of-the-table Angers SCO in the league next week before playing LB Châteaurouxin the French.

