Watch Video: Kolkata Knight Riders Pat Cummins produces stunning catch against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins had something to cheer for his team’s fans on the day when Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler dominated the proceedings.

The Australian captain came up with a stunning catch to dismiss KKR’s Karun Nair. The pacer held onto a skier from the batsman and just when he was about to lose his balance and fall over the boundary line, he lobbed it to his teammate Shivam Mavi to finish the catch.

Earlier, Buttler scored his second ton of the IPL 2022 to enthrall the fans at the Brabourne Stadium.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:43 PM IST