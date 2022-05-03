Watch Video: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer teaches English to rising star Rinku Singh after his match-winning performance against Rajasthan Royals

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Rinku SIngh might have impressed everyone with his big-hitting prowess against Rajasthan Royals (RR) during his team’s win at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 2. But when it came to answering questions in English, the Uttar Pradesh batsman fell short.

Rinku smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 42 laced with six boundaries and a maximum as he and Nitish Rana (48*) chased down a 153-run target with ease for a seven-wicket victory against RR.

And KKR captain Shreyas Iyer took on to himself to teach Rinku the language after his match-winning show.

In a video posted by the KKR’s official Twitter account, Shreyas is seen taking Rinku aside after the match and telling him “you are the next star for KKR and you need to learn English to speak confidently in interviews.”

To which Rinku says, “He has confidence in his batting and that is enough.”



But Shreyas is not in the mood to take a no for an answer as he asks Rinku to talk about his innings.

And to everyone’s amusement, Rinku in broken English, answers, “When I came to bat, Nitish told me to stay calm and finish the match.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 04:35 PM IST