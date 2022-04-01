Watch Video: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer does a Shahrukh Khan pose against Punjab Kings

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer made sure that Shahrukh Khan fans did not miss the Bollywood superstar at the Wankhede by doing King Khan’s iconic pose during their match against Punjab Kings on Friday.

The Team India batsman hit the SRK-type celebration when KKR pacer Tim Southee dismissed PBKS batsman Shahrukh Khan.

Earlier, Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against PBKS.

