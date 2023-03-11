Watch Video: Kieron Pollard pulls off ridiculous one handed catch at the boundary rope, rolls in celebration

Kieron Pollard, showcased brilliant athleticism to grab a one-handed stunner at the edge of the boundary during the Multan Sultans' Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. The incident occurred during Anwar Ali's final over of the Peshawar innings.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore lofted Ali at long-off, and just as it appeared the ball was going over Pollard's head, the former Mumbai Indians star jumped high to take the catch, realised he would go over the boundary, and released the ball in the air with his left foot an inch from the cushion before returning to the field to complete the catch.

Pollard celebrated by rolling over before meeting his teammates after claiming the catch.