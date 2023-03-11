e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch Video: Kieron Pollard pulls off ridiculous one handed catch at the boundary rope, rolls in celebration

Watch Video: Kieron Pollard pulls off ridiculous one handed catch at the boundary rope, rolls in celebration

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard produced superb athleticism to grab a one-handed stunner at the edge of the boundary…

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
article-image

Kieron Pollard, showcased brilliant athleticism to grab a one-handed stunner at the edge of the boundary during the Multan Sultans' Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. The incident occurred during Anwar Ali's final over of the Peshawar innings.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore lofted Ali at long-off, and just as it appeared the ball was going over Pollard's head, the former Mumbai Indians star jumped high to take the catch, realised he would go over the boundary, and released the ball in the air with his left foot an inch from the cushion before returning to the field to complete the catch.

Pollard celebrated by rolling over before meeting his teammates after claiming the catch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 4th Test Test Day 3 Top Moments Highlights: Gill scores half century, India go past 100...

IND vs AUS 4th Test Test Day 3 Top Moments Highlights: Gill scores half century, India go past 100...

'Once-in-a-generation cricketer', Ashwin lavishes praise on Cameron Green after day 2 heroics

'Once-in-a-generation cricketer', Ashwin lavishes praise on Cameron Green after day 2 heroics

Watch Video: Kieron Pollard pulls off ridiculous one handed catch at the boundary rope, rolls in...

Watch Video: Kieron Pollard pulls off ridiculous one handed catch at the boundary rope, rolls in...

6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Swaminathan downs Yelve win Matunga Gym crown

6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Swaminathan downs Yelve win Matunga Gym crown

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup: Valsangkar’s ton propels MbPT to tense 7-run win

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup: Valsangkar’s ton propels MbPT to tense 7-run win