Watch Video: Jemimah Rodrigues showcases brilliant athleticism to pull off a stunning catch

Jemimah Rodrigues, known to be an electric character off the field, showcased her brilliant athleticism during the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Rodrigues pulled off a stunner on the field, completing a brilliant catch to dismiss the in-form Hayley Matthews.

Matthews miscued an Alice Capsey delivery in the 12th over of the match, and the ball flew high into the skies. Jemimah covered a long distance from the boundary rope to latch her hand onto the ball and pull off a stunning catch.

The effort was not enough though to avoid defeat, as Delhi's low 1st innings score of 105 was chased down by Mumbai with ease.

Yastika Bhatia, top scored with 41 runs as Mumbai Indians chased down the target in 15 overs while Hayley Matthews slammed 32 and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 23. For Delhi Capitals, Alice Capsey and Tara Norris bagged one wicket each