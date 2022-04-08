Watch Video: Jammu & Kashmir artist paints a portrait of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma; wants cricketer to see it

Shabir Ahmad, an elderly artist from Jammu & Kashmir, has painted a beautiful portrait of former India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife, Anushka Sharma.

Ahmad said it has taken him months to complete the drawing and wants it to reach the Royal Challengers Bangalore player so that he gets some recognition.

“It has taken me about six months to make this painting. Yes, I would like both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to see this painting. This will give encouragement and support to my Baba (father), who really likes the way he bats,” Shabir Ahmad told Brighter Kashmir.

"Whenever he plays, the whole of India knows that the country is going to win, and when he gets out, the match becomes one-sided; that is why I like him so much. That’s why I made this painting and my wish is that this painting reaches him somehow. That will be something that will give me recognition," he added.

The painting is supposedly made in the Basohli art form that is found in J&K.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:22 PM IST