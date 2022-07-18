Watch Video: It's all rainbows for cricket great Sachin Tendulkar during his trip to Scotland

Sachin Tendulkar | File photo

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share a spectacular video of rainbows, with his followers during his vacation in Scotland recently.

Tendulkar Instagrammed a video from a bank of a river with rainbows in the background.

He captioned the video: “The spectacular sight of two rainbows literally made me stop driving to take a pic and capture this rare phenomenon. Love these tiny little surprises that nature can throw at you.”

The master blaster, recently, was in attendance at Lord’s in London during the second ODI between England and India.

Also in attendance was former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was sitting with legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the stands and having a laugh on a topic during the first innings.

"Legendary pair back at @HomeOfCricket," wrote the BCCI while posting pictures of Ganguly and Tendulkar watching the match.