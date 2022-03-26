Watch video: IPL captains take a dig at each other in a banter ahead of IPL 2022

As the IPL action gets underway with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26, the captains—old and new—were seen locking horns off the field too.

In a video posted on the IPL’s official Twitter account, new captains like Gujarat Titans’ Hardik Pandya, CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) former captain Virat Kohli were seen taking a dig at each other.

The video starts with Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul sporting a broad smile during a video meeting before Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma says, “Arre pehle aap, pehle aap karke tum hi aa gaye sabse pehle?”

Hardik Pandya too joins in and says “Gazab toh hum hi machayenge,” before Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant and RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli too join in as KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer follows.

Referring to Iyer, Kohli says “Lo naye badshah bhi aa gaye?” to which the middle-order sensation replies in Pushpa style, “Badshah naya ya purana nahi hota. Usme fire hamesha hota hai. Na jhukega, na rukhega?”

Here’s the full video

