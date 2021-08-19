Watch Video: Indian 4X400m relay team clinches historic medal in dramatic finish at U-20 World Athletics Championships

Advertisement

The Indian mixed 4X400m relay team bagged a historic bronze medal in the U-20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The Indian quartet of Bharat S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 seconds to finish third in the final. It was India’s fifth medal in the tournament.

After setting a championship record in the heats on Wednesday morning, Nigeria's mixed 4x400m relay team smashed it again and took the title in 3:19.70s. Poland won the silver medal with a timing of 3:19.80s.

India had entered the final as the second best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36s in the heat races held on Wednesday.

The record was, however, short-lived as the athletes from Nigeria improved it by finishing their race in heat 2 with a timing of 3:21.66s.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:47 PM IST