Watch video: India football captain Sunil Chhetri conferred with Khel Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind

Sunil Chhetri, India Men's Senior National Football team captain, received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. The Indian footballer is undoubtedly one of the greatest in the country as with 80 goals, he is currently tied with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi for second place in the international goalscorers list among active footballers.

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 on Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri@chetrisunil11 #NationalSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/iL115QUxdA — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 13, 2021

A total of 35 Indian athletes have been awarded the Arjuna Award which includes members of the Indian Hockey Team which won the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics earlier in the year.

Along with that, 12 athletes were awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by the President including Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra. Women cricketer Mithali Raj was also given the Khel Ratna this year.

